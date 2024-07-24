Willen Hospice begins partnership with local natural skincare brand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Industry-award-winning Milton Keynes brand Naturally Tiwa Skincare has joined forces with Willen Hospice.

Willen Hospice are thrilled to announce that they have begun working with Naturally Tiwa Skincare, who produce and sell natural skincare products, and were founded right here in Milton Keynes by Shalom Lloyd MBE.

The Hospice’s shops are now stocking the Naturally Tiwa Skincare range, which is cruelty-free, vegan and made of 100% natural ingredients. This industry-award-winning brand has been widely praised by publications including Vogue magazine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The range includes shea butter-based body foods for all skin types, including options to help with common skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis or dermatitis. There is also a facial cleanser, facial serum and body wash. All products are available to buy from the Hospice's high street shops as well their online shop. Hospice shop customers will be the first to see the latest additions to the range – a shampoo and conditioner coming this summer.

CEOs Shalom Lloyd MBE and Kate Broadhurst at the Willen Hospice and Naturally Tiwa Skincare launch

Naturally Tiwa Skincare’s products are popular with those who are going through intensive treatments, including those for cancer. Many treatments for such illnesses affect the skin, causing dryness and irritation. As the products feel so luxurious, being a concentrated formula and in beautiful packaging, they also make a wonderful gift for loved ones.

The partnership was launched at an exclusive evening event in Harrods Beauty’s Milton Keynes store. Local Hospice supporters were invited along to find out more about what makes Naturally Tiwa Skincare so unique, followed by one-to-one skin consultations and complimentary Harrods champagne and patisserie treats.

Naturally Tiwa Skincare’s Head of Operations and Marketing, Hannah White, said: “This collaboration is what we mean when we say that we don’t do ‘ordinary’. Being in partnership with Willen Hospice, in our hometown of Milton Keynes, is super special! We know we have great products that work, a fantastic story and we are built on incredibly strong values. So, being stocked in Willen Hospice stores is a natural fit given our alignment on putting purpose and impact before all else. This wonderful milestone is a win for us as a business, a win for Willen Hospice as a charity, a win for our community, a win for our customers and a win for our rural African women at our factories in JE Oils and the Kingdom of Essan!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willen Hospice Commercial Retail Manager, Leila Blaize-Smith, said:

Naturally Tiwa Skincare products

“As one of the most poorly funded hospices in the country, we need to raise 85% of the cost of providing our care for local people with a life-limiting illness. It’s fantastic to be working with Naturally Tiwa Skincare to bring these beautiful products to our customers and increase our income so that we continue supporting our local community.”