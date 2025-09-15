Willen Hospice joins campaign to inspire gifts in Wills

Willen Hospice has joined forces with 142 other hospices as part of a national legacy campaign called ‘This is Hospice Care’. Facilitated by Hospice UK, this unprecedented movement aims to raise awareness about the vital role hospices play in communities and to shift public perceptions of hospice care.

The campaign launched with a powerful TV advert based on real-life hospice stories. The goal is to encourage people to consider leaving a gift in their Will to support their local hospice – ensuring compassionate, specialist care can be provided for years to come.

Willen Hospice Legacy Manager, Fiz Johnson, said, “Legacy giving is a heartfelt way to support your local hospice. The fact that hospices up and down the country have come together to show the importance of gifts in Wills, demonstrates just how needed this form of giving is to keep our services open for future generations.”

In the last financial year Willen Hospice received an incredible total of £2.6 million in legacy gifts. This funded 24% of the charity’s costs in continuing to support local patients and their loved ones.

A handful of local people have spoken openly about their generous decision to leave a legacy to Willen Hospice, including Nas Rockley. “We have pledged a gift in our Will as a way to thank the Hospice for the love and care they provided to my dad during his final moments,” said Nas. “It’s our way of giving something special back to the Hospice after we are gone.”

Willen Hospice is one of the most poorly funded hospices in the country, with just 12.7% of their costs covered by ongoing NHS funding. A gift in a Will can help keep hospice care available for all, for now, forever.

To request a Gifts in Wills guide, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/legacy