Willen Hospice secures vital funding to continue Art Psychotherapy service

Willen Hospice are thrilled to announce that they have been awarded a grant from Milton Keynes Community Foundation, ensuring the continuation of their vital Art Psychotherapy service for children and young people for another year.

Launched in 2021, the service provides free, specialist art psychotherapy sessions for children and young people who have a connection to the Hospice — whether they are facing bereavement or are navigating the challenges of a loved one’s life-limiting illness. Without any NHS funding, the programme relies solely on grants to operate and earlier this year was at serious risk of closure.

Thanks to the generosity of Milton Keynes Community Foundation, the Hospice can now continue offering this lifeline to families who need it most. Art psychotherapy provides children and young people with a safe space where they can use art as a means of expression to communicate emotions and process events when words may be too difficult or painful. Through creative expression, participants can begin to make sense of the loss of a loved one and, over time, feel better able to cope and more confident in sharing their thoughts and feelings with friends and family.

Although the Art Psychotherapy service is a relatively small part of Willen Hospice’s broad range of support services, it has a profound impact. The benefits of the service are strongly felt by the families of the children and young people participating.

Artwork made in an art psychotherapy session

“My daughter has found the Art Psychotherapy at Willen Hospice a caring and wonderful support during our time of need. Supporting her with a sad and unexpected loss this service has been fantastic.” — Parent of service user

“Without the Art Psychotherapy service at Willen Hospice, the younger family members of service users would not have any support whatsoever. Feedback from service users is that they are worried about their children and grandchildren and how they will cope with bereavement and loss. Our service gives them peace of mind.” — Farrah, Art Psychotherapist

This funding is very welcome, but the long-term future of the service remains uncertain. Demand for sessions often exceeds capacity and the Hospice requires further funding to secure the programme for future years.

To find out more about the Hospice’s therapeutic and wellbeing work, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk/therapeutic-and-wellbeing-services

About Willen Hospice

Willen Hospice is an independent hospice and registered charity based in Willen Village in Milton Keynes. We provide free expert care and support for local people with a life-limiting illness, and their loved ones, at what may be the toughest time of their lives. Only 13.8% of our running costs are met by ongoing NHS funding, so we’re reliant on the generosity of our community to help fund our much-needed services. To find out more, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk.

About Milton Keynes Community Foundation

Milton Keynes Community Foundation is a grant-giving charity sending funding where it’s needed most in MK. Established in 1986, MK Community Foundation is dedicated to supporting local communities by providing grant funding to voluntary, cultural and community groups working across the city. Its mission is to create a fairer and more inclusive Milton Keynes. To find out more, visit www.mkcommunityfoundation.co.uk.