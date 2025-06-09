Willen Lake Celebrates the Success of Milton Keynes Race for Life & Pretty Muddy 2025

Willen Lake was proud to host this year’s Milton Keynes Race for Life & Pretty Muddy events over the weekend, welcoming around 3,000 participants who united for one powerful cause: raising funds for life-saving cancer research.

So far, an incredible £345,306 has been raised! All in support of Cancer Research UK. The event brought together runners, walkers, families, and supporters from across Milton Keynes, each contributing to a day filled with emotion, resilience, and community spirit.

"We were truly honoured to provide the location for such a meaningful event," said Robert Wood, Executive Director at Willen Lake. "From start to finish, the atmosphere was filled with determination, hope, and a sense of unity. Every muddy smile that crossed the finish line reminded us just how powerful the local community can be."

By supporting the event, participants and volunteers have directly contributed to the ongoing work of scientists, doctors, and nurses dedicated to beating cancer. Events like these would not be possible without the passion and dedication of the community, and Willen Lake extends its heartfelt thanks to everyone who took part or helped behind the scenes.

This weekend proved once again that together, we can make a real and lasting impact.

For more information, visit willenlake.org.ukor follow us on social media for event updates.