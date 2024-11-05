Willen Lake's Flavour Fest was a great success and is returning, Spring 2025

Willen Lake’s Flavour Fest launched on the 26 and 27 October, treating visitors to an unforgettable blend of street food, live music, and family activities. Willen Lake cannot wait to welcome people back to the next Flavour Fest in Spring, 2025.

The launch weekend had great weather and drew thousands of people, who enjoyed a variety of culinary delights, live performances, and seasonal festivities.

The sunny weekend was headlined by Ellie Antonini on Saturday, captivating the crowd with high-energy covers across three decades, while Sunday’s feature act, the Fabulous Miss Jones, brought timeless jazz classics to life. Both days also featured standout performances by local artists Del Black and Mehtab Culling. Throughout the festival, DJ sets kept the energy high, adding to the vibrant atmosphere.

Flavour Fest showcased a diverse selection of street food vendors, with favourites like The Rub serving award-winning meat dishes such as the “Desperate Dan” and the “Rib Tickler.” Visitors also enjoyed Lime Face’s fusion Bao Buns, La Pitta’s Greek gyros and halloumi fries, Urban Spice Box’s Punjabi flavours, and Bandit Street Food’s Americana-style BBQ. The Willen Lake Café rounded out the culinary line-up with fresh coffee and stone-baked pizzas.

Families enjoyed more than just the food and music. There was a seasonal touch for younger attendees with face painting and the free Halloween Half Term Trail, and seating making it easy for everyone to relax and enjoy the lake views.

“Flavour Fest was a fantastic success, bringing our community together for an amazing weekend of food, music, and family fun,” said Tom Fogg, Senior Operations Manager at Willen Lake. “We’re grateful to everyone who joined us and made our first Flavour Fest such a memorable experience, and we are so excited to host the next Flavour Fest in Spring of 2025”

The Willen Lake team looks forward to welcoming visitors to Spring Flavour Fest next year, after the winter adventures of Willen On Ice.