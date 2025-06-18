Willen Lake’s safety statement ahead of the heatwave

With temperatures expected to hit 31°C this Sunday, Willen Lake in Milton Keynes is urging all visitors to stay safe and take precautions during the hot weather.

Operated by The Parks Trust, the team at Willen Lake is preparing for an increase in visitor numbers and has issued the following safety advice:

Stay hydrated: Please bring plenty of water with you and make use of the drinking water refill points around the lake. Staying hydrated is essential during hot weather.

Wear sun protection: Apply suncream regularly, wear a hat and sunglasses, and seek shade where possible – especially during peak sun hours (11am–3pm).

Willen Lake is set to be a hot spot for visitors during the heatwave

Do not swim in the lake: While the water may look inviting, swimming in the lake is strictly prohibited. There are hidden dangers beneath the surface including cold water shock, strong currents and underwater obstacles. This excludes the booked and lifeguarded activities such as Aqua Parcs.

Supervise children: Keep a close eye on children at all times, particularly near the water’s edge and on play areas.

Be mindful of wildlife: Avoid feeding or disturbing the wildlife and take litter home or use the bins provided.

BBQs are not permitted: There’s a strict no-BBQ policy for all Milton Keynes’ parks to help prevent fires. Please do not bring a barbecue of any sorts and instead pack a picnic or enjoy the on-site food and drink facilities.

Robert Wood, Executive Director at Willen Lake: "We want everyone to enjoy Willen Lake safely during this spell of hot weather. Our teams will be on hand to support visitors and ensure everyone can have a fun and relaxing time. Please take care of yourselves and others by following the advice, and most importantly, do not enter the lake to swim."

Cool off safely at Willen Lake

For those looking to enjoy the sunshine and cool off safely, Willen Lake offers a variety of fun, water-based activities, including:

Splash 'n' Play: A safe, shallow splash area perfect for younger children to enjoy water play.

Aqua Parcs: A giant inflatable obstacle course on the water – perfect for thrill-seekers looking to splash around.

Pedalos: Take a relaxing ride across the lake on a pedal-powered swan or dragon boat.

Stand-Up Paddleboarding (SUP): Enjoy a peaceful paddle across the lake while staying cool.

Kayaking and Canoeing: Explore the water in a kayak or canoe – great for families and individuals.

The on-site cafés and shaded picnic areas also offer a chance to relax out of the sun and enjoy a break.

For more information, opening times, and bookings, visit: willenlake.org.uk