Willen On Ice brings character and Santa sessions to the ice

Willen On Ice, Milton Keynes’ most enchanting winter destination, returns on Saturday, 15 November - bringing even more festive fun this season with Friday Disco Nights and exclusive character appearances that add an extra touch of magic to the Willen Lake experience.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Willen on Ice will host a series of special guests and of course Santa himself on 23 December. Families can meet, greet, and snap unforgettable photos with their favourite characters on the ice starting from 20 November.

Also, there are special Disco sessions for teens (age 11-18) every Friday night. Visitors can lace up their skates and glide under the twinkling lights to the music beats every Friday evening, bringing a vibrant party atmosphere to the iconic ice rink. With tickets starting from just £11.95, these disco events are the perfect way to kick off the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plus, just announced, fans will also have the unique chance to skate alongside the MK Lightning ice hockey team on 26 November, making this year’s festivities more exciting than ever.

MK Lightning photos 'Courtesy of Tony Sargent'

Speaking about this year’s event, Operations Manager Emily Thorpe shared her excitement: “We’re thrilled to offer visitors not just the magic of skating, but a truly festive experience that brings families, friends, and the wider community together. This year, we’ve added even more festive fun with our Friday Disco Nights, a fantastic line-up of character visits, the unique opportunity to skate alongside the MK Lightning ice hockey team, plus much more. We want every guest to feel the joy of the season, whether they’re stepping onto the ice for the first time or continuing a Christmas tradition.”

Willen on Ice continues to be a seasonal highlight for the Milton Keynes community, offering sessions for all ages, from beginners to seasoned skaters, as well as group bookings for schools, businesses, and parties.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.willenlake.org.uk/activities/ice-skating/