Willen on Ice Schools Competition: Calling all creative designers

To celebrate the return of Willen on Ice, the popular festive leisure destination at Willen Lake has launched an exciting new schools’ competition this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concept is simple – children are invited to design a new ‘cool’ t-shirt for Willen Lake’s mascot, Wilbur. The cuddly character is getting ready for the return of the real ice-skating rink and wants to look the part this winter.

This exciting opportunity gives children the chance to unleash their creativity and imagination and design a new look for Willen’s mascot. The prize is a FREE ice-skating experience for the winning design and their school class PLUS the design will be magically transformed into a t-shirt for the winner to present to Wilbur in person.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We're delighted to introduce our 2024 schools’ competition, offering young people the chance to play a role in this Willen on Ice season and win an incredible prize for themselves and their class.” said Tom Fogg, Senior Operations Manager at Willen Lake.

Wilbur at Willen Lake

Willen on Ice returns to Willen Lake from Thursday 5 November and this year’s rink is DOUBLE the size of last year’s. Tickets are available now, so book early to secure your spot.

This winter wonderland features an 800sqm real ice-skating rink, thousands of twinkling lights, and festive street food. Enjoy the fairground and warm up with a hot chocolate at the Après Ski Bar. Skate hire is included in all ticket prices, with under-16s from £9.90 off-peak and adults from £12.40. Advance booking is recommended.

Visit www.willenonice.co.uk for tickets and details.

All entries must be submitted by 6th October to [email protected] (Perception PR are an agency who work on behalf of Willen Lake).