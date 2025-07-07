Win £2,000 in the Willen Hospice Summer Draw and help fund local specialist care

One lucky person could be the winner of £2,000 this summer thanks to the Willen Hospice Summer Super Draw.

The draw is held annually to raise money for the specialist, compassionate care the Hospice provides. Tickets are just £1 each and can be purchased online through the charity’s website, or in any Willen Hospice shop.

Everyone who enters has the chance to win a first prize of £2,000, a second prize of £500 or 100 x £5 winners.

It costs £28,000 a day to cover the entire running costs of the Hospice. By playing the Summer Super Draw, local people can raise money to help, with the added incentive of winning cash prizes!

The Hospice’s Lottery Fundraising Manager, Louise Dela-Haye, says, “The Summer Draw is a fun and easy way to support your local hospice. Just by entering, you'll not only have the opportunity to win big this summer, but you’ll also be raising money for a great cause. It’s a win-win!”

Summer Super Draw tickets are available to buy online or at any Willen Hospice shop. Entrants must be 18 years or over. Ticket sales close on 14 August 2025 and the draw will take place on 15 August 2024.

Chances of winning and full terms and conditions are available on the Willen Hospice website at www.willen-hospice.org.uk/superdraw