Winner Announced for Willen On Ice Schools Competition!

Today Willen Lake officially announced its winner for the Willen On Ice Schools Competition, congratulations to Aggie Mok. Aggie and their class will be attending Willen On Ice in December to present mascot Wilbur with his brand new t-shirt.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition launched earlier this year, encouraging young designers to unleash their creativity and envision a new look for Wilbur. With hundreds of incredible entries showcasing a variety of styles and festive flair, the judges faced a tough decision.

The lucky winner, Aggie Mok, was thrilled by the recognition. "I felt shocked and proud when they announced me as the winner!" shared Aggie, whose design will not only be transformed into a t-shirt but will also be presented to Wilbur in person. To celebrate, Aggie and her entire school class have won a free ice-skating experience at Willen On Ice, making this festive season one to remember.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Carrie Matthews of Willen Primary School expressed her excitement, saying, “What an honour to have one of our student's designs win this wonderful competition! The children can't wait to visit Willen On Ice over the festive period and to start the build-up to the 'most wonderful time of the year'! Thank you to Willen On Ice for the wonderful opportunity.”

Tom Fogg, Senior Operations Manager at Willen Lake, also shared his enthusiasm: “We're delighted with the response to our 2024 schools’ competition. It’s been fantastic to see the creativity of local students and to offer them a chance to be part of the Willen On Ice experience. We can’t wait to see the winning design come to life and celebrate with the children on the rink.”

Willen On Ice, featuring a spectacular 800sqm real ice-skating rink, twinkling lights, and a variety of festive street food, is now open until 5 January 2025. This year’s rink is double the size of last year’s, promising even more fun and space for skaters of all ages.

For more information about Willen On Ice, tickets, and events, visit willenonice.co.uk