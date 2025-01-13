Winners of Midsummer Place’s Christmas Tree Festival 2024 presented with their awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The 2024 winners of the Midsummer Place annual Christmas Tree Festival were presented with their cheques last week, bringing a perfect start to 2025 for the local charities and their partners.

This year’s festival saw an incredible 4,444 unique votes and 12,132 overall votes cast—an impressive 47% increase compared to last year’s event – and it’s set to return in November 2025 too!

The winners of Midsummer Place’s Christmas Tree Festival 2024 are:

1st Place: Slimming World Milton Keynes with Jane, supporting Alzheimer's Research UK – 1,845 Votes (£1,750 prize)

2nd Place: Probadge Limited, supporting Medical Detection Dogs – 1,350 Votes (£1,050 prize)

3rd Place: Samaritans Milton Keynes, supporting Samaritans Milton Keynes – 1,078 Votes (£700 prize)

The winning charities were awarded their prizes on Thursday, 9 January to celebrate the efforts of all participants. Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, said:

“The response to this year’s Christmas Tree Festival has been extraordinary. Not only did we see a significant increase in votes, but we also heard so many heartwarming comments from shoppers who were inspired by the creativity and causes represented. I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the local sponsors, participants, and visitors who came together to make this festival a highlight of the season. Your support truly reflects the spirit of Christmas.”

"We’ve been delighted to take part in the tree festival again this year and are so thankful to have won for our charity, Alzheimer’s Research UK, to support further research to find a cure for this dreadful disease." said Jane Hammonds from Slimming World Milton Keynes.

"This has been a wonderful community event to be part of and has helped to raise our profile to a new audience in one of busiest times of the year. We're delighted to have placed 2nd and would like to congratulate all entries for their amazing and festive spirit." Said Kathy Lewis from Probadge supporting Medical Detection Dogs.

"It’s been amazing to be a part of this brilliant competition. It’s great exposure for our branch of Samaritans and lets people know we are always there. This will help us save lives and support people in their darkest time." Said Clair Roberts from Samaritans Milton Keynes.

This year’s event featured 14 beautifully decorated trees sponsored by local businesses and organisations, each supporting a charity close to their hearts, the full list of sponsors were:

Tickford Security Systems Limited supporting Milton Keynes Safety Centre

Slimming World Milton Keynes with Jane supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK

Samaritans (Milton Keynes) supporting themselves

Brian Currie (Milton Keynes) Limited supporting Pancreatic Cancer

GXO Logistics UK Limited supporting Milton Keynes Hospital Charity

Franklins Solicitors LLP supporting YMCA Milton Keynes

Brinnick Locksmiths and Security Limited supporting MS Society Milton Keynes

Ridgeway Centre Conferencing supporting MK-ACT

Shakespeare Martineau LLP supporting Camphill MK

Incentivesmart supporting Willen Hospice

Blossom Room supporting Emily's Star

Probadge Limited supporting Medical Detection Dogs

Hays Travel supporting MK Food Bank

On It Foundation supporting 5 On It Foundation