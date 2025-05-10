Woburn Sands Community Market joins in week-long VE Day celebrations

Early visitors take in the stalls and traditional lawn games as Memorial Green comes alive for the VE Day market.

Woburn Sands Community Market proudly joined in the spirit of this week’s VE Day commemorations with a festive and family-friendly event on Saturday, 10th May. The market, held on the second Saturday of each month, was decked out in red, white and blue as part of the wider four-day programme of national celebrations, which ran from Monday 5th May to Thursday 8th May.

In tribute to Victory in Europe Day and to bring the community together in remembrance and celebration, the market on Memorial Green featured patriotic bunting and handed out handheld Union Jack flags to children. Visitors enjoyed a vibrant atmosphere while browsing over 30 local stalls offering artisan food and crafts, fresh produce, eco-friendly goods, and plants - all proudly sourced within a 12-mile radius.

The VE Day celebrations across Woburn Sands reflected a shared commitment to community and remembrance, values that are at the heart of the market’s mission. Established in 2014 by lifelong resident Tony Armstrong, the market began as a small quarterly event and has since grown into a thriving monthly fixture, now run by a dedicated group of volunteers following Tony’s passing. This growth is a testament to the community's support and the market's commitment to its mission.

“We were proud to be part of this special week in Woburn Sands,” said a market committee team member. “Honouring our history while supporting today’s local businesses and charities is exactly what our market is about.”

A view from Tony Armstrong’s memorial plaque, looking toward the VE Day market and War Memorial on Memorial Green.

Woburn Sands Community Market is more than a monthly shopping destination - it's a vital part of the town’s social and economic fabric. With all stallholders based within a 12-mile radius, the market encourages residents to discover and support local talent, from independent artisans to small-scale food producers. Its central location on Memorial Green naturally draws footfall to the nearby high street, helping to sustain other local shops and cafés.

In addition to championing small traders, Woburn Sands Community Market regularly raises funds for local causes and charities. Past initiatives have included supporting Keech Hospice Care, Woburn Sands Winter Night Shelter, National Animal Welfare Trust - Bedfordshire (was HULA) and financial help for individuals in need within the community.

The next market will take place on Saturday, June 14th, from 10 am to 2 pm, and everyone is welcome to come along, enjoy the dog-friendly atmosphere, shop local, and explore the town’s independent high-street businesses.

For updates and details about upcoming markets, follow Woburn Sands Community Market on social media or visit www.woburnsandsmarket.square.site