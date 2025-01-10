Woolly residents are coming baaaa-ck to Campbell Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city’s popular flock of sheep will return to Campbell Park next week, to continue their important conservation efforts.

The flock will enjoy grazing the large grass areas of the park, as part of The Parks Trust’s farming operation. The charity caring for your parks uses grazing livestock as a sustainable and natural way to help manage the city’s landscapes.

Grazing sheep and cattle help to maintain wildlife habitats, creating better conditions for a variety of wildflowers which in turn attract many pollinators like bees, butterflies, and other insects as well as birds and larger animals. Plus, this reduces the frequency of needing to use heavy machinery to mow the grass, which also requires removal of the cuttings. If the cut grass is not removed, the nutrients enrich the soil and promote strong grasses that outcompete the growth of wildflowers.

Head of Operations at The Parks Trust, Frank Gill, said: “using sheep to naturally manage some of the landscapes in Milton Keynes has a lot of benefits, and they’re a popular addition to the parks.”

Park users are advised to keep clear of the sheep and take particular care when travelling through grazing areas. Cyclists are advised to slow down, and dog owners are reminded to keep dog’s close, calm and on a short lead, keeping a distance from livestock where possible.

To find out more, visit theparkstrust.com/farming