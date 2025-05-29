Work starts on new community pavilion and sports pitch at former Milton Keynes Rugby Club site

Bellway has started work on a new community pavilion and sports pitch on the former Milton Keynes Rugby Club site in Greenleys.

The developer, which is building 110 new homes at Greenleys Gardens on the site off Field Lane, invited the leader of Milton Keynes City Council, Councillor Peter Marland, members from the Wolverton and Greenleys Town Council and pupils from Greenleys Junior School to attend the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday 19 May.

Bellway is building the new community pavilion which features a large hall, a meeting room, a kitchen, toilets and storerooms. The facility, which will be handed over to the council, will also incorporate a new grass sports pitch and a 28-space car park.

Cllr Marland said: "We're pleased that work has started on bringing a long-overdue sports pavilion and football pitches to Greenleys. This much-needed space, along with brand new homes, will be beneficial to the whole community and future generations.”

Amy Hughes, Sales Manager at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “When Milton Keynes Rugby Club left the site to go to its new ground at Emerson Valley, the area lost a significant sporting venue. This regeneration project forms part of our commitment to Milton Keynes and will help re-establish a sporting facility, which will be available for use by the community, with the pavilion also serving as a hub where local events can be held.

“We have liaised closely with the local authority on this project to ensure it meets the needs of the local community and appreciate that the leader of the council took time out from his busy diary to join us here.

“It was a pleasure to be able to welcome Cllr Marland and pupils from nearby Greenleys Junior School to join us at the formal groundbreaking ceremony at Greenleys Gardens. Our ethos is to reach out to make connections in the community where we build and engaging with a local school like this is testament to that philosophy.”

Bellway has also opened a new sales office and two showhomes – The Thespian and The Faber – at Greenleys Gardens.

The showhomes and sales centre at Greenleys Gardens officially opened over the weekend of 17–18 May.

Amy said: “At Greenleys Gardens, we are building 75 two, three and four-bedroom houses for private sale to address specific needs in the local market, alongside 35 affordable homes including a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses.

“We have been selling these homes from our development at Whitehouse Park in Milton Keynes, but construction has progressed well to allow us to open a sales office and showhomes on site. We’re now looking forward to welcoming the first residents into their new homes in August.”