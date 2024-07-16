World Vision runners fundraise for refugees in Saucony’s London 10K

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five runners have banded together to raise money for young people living in Azraq Refugee Camp.

The London 10K from footwear brand Saucony took place on Sunday, 14 July, seeing runners tackle a new personal challenge in the capital while also raising money for vulnerable children around the world. Five runners joined the cause on behalf of international children’s charity World Vision, raising vital funds for young refugees.

The 10K route saw runners pass iconic central London sights like the Elizabeth Tower, the London Eye, and the River Thames, all while fundraising for charities across the UK doing incredible work, as well as achieving their own personal goals.

The group of five runners included Ralph, who heads up Social Impact and Refugee Response at Hillsong London, originally from the Netherlands. Joining him was Ehsan from Iran, as well as Abraham and Tsegay, both from Eritrea, and Bobby from Sudan.

World Vision runners pose with medals after The London 10K.

Ralph commented: “I’m excited to be able to combine my love of running with another passion of seeing young refugees being empowered for a hopeful future. Doing this run alongside some young people who have been supported by our own refugee programmes gives them the opportunity to give back too, and to challenge themselves while doing something for a great cause.”

These runners met through recreational activities hosted by World Vision UK partner Hillsong UK, including Hillsong Football United, who bring refugees together for a weekly opportunity to unite through football. Another activity was Hillsong Community Café, a weekly café for refugees and asylum seekers, providing support, conversational English and a free meal to around 100 individuals.

Runner Bobby added: "Football United was very important to me, because when I came to the UK I knew nobody. Through the project I was able to make friends and have good times. It makes you feel like a bit at home. During Covid, I started running and enjoyed getting better. I am happy that I can now run this 10K race to help other refugees through World Vision.”

Some of the runners have experienced similar situations to the young people in the Azraq refugee camp in Jordan, which is why they wanted to raise awareness and vital funds to support young people in the camp, fleeing from conflict in Syria.

World Vision has worked with Syrian refugees since the start of the crisis in March 2011, and has partnered with Hillsong UK for a fundraising initiative for Adolescent-Friendly Spaces in Azraq Refugee Camp. The spaces work to heal the emotional wounds of a generation of Syrian and Jordanian teens, allowing integration and helping to restore the ambitions for a better future. More details on the partnership can be found on the World Vision site.

Last year 17,500 people entered The London 10K to raise a combined £500,000 for charities, and this year the group of five runners are still raising money via this link, which will remain open.

This July World Vision supporters and staff are also running across the country to raise money for World Vision’s water projects around the world, as a part of the Global 6K Walk for Water campaign. World Vision is the largest non-governmental provider of clean water in the world, and water projects run in harmony with other key areas of development: health, education, food, and economic development. This approach to clean water tackles the root causes of poverty, enabling children to experience fullness of life.

For more information on the Global 6K, check out the World Vision website.