World Vision’s Global 6K Walk for Water raises £2,500

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Every year World Vision UK supporters and staff from across the country band together to raise vital funds for water projects worldwide and this year is no different.

6km is the average distance that children, often girls, walk every single day to fetch water for their communities, and Milton Keynes charity World Vision has been raising vital funds to support those in need via the Global 6K Walk for Water. Supporters and staff have set themselves the challenge of walking, jogging, or running 6km – raising money and tackling a personal challenge.

World Vision is the largest non-governmental provider of clean water in the world, and water projects run in harmony with other key areas of development: health, education, food, and economic development. This approach to clean water tackles the root causes of poverty, meaning that World Vision is reaching one new person with clean water every 10 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff from the Milton Keynes office have been taking part in collaborative runs to raise money for this important cause. Every week colleagues from across the charity have been warming up and exercising their muscles away from their desks, representing the cause to the local community.

World Vision staff raise money for water projects via the Global 6K Walk for Water.

One local supporter is Rebecca Oburotha from Milton Keynes, who has not only walked 6km in 1 hour and 13 minutes, but has raised over £550 and counting for World Vision UK’s work.

“This achievement isn’t just about the distance covered or the money raised; it’s about making a difference. I’m proud to have raised £500 plus for World Vision UK, an organisation dedicated to transforming the lives of children and communities around the world,” Rebecca said.

“Life, like a winding road, presents us with twists, turns, and unexpected hurdles. It’s during these challenging moments that we discover our true strength and capacity for growth. I had always walked between 2km to 4km every other day but I decided to take on the challenge and stretch my usual target.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, I put on my walking shoes, embraced the challenge, told my family, colleagues and friends about it and walked those 6 kilometres with unwavering determination. It felt impossible at first. Each step was a reminder that challenges are not roadblocks—they’re stepping stones toward transformation.”

Rebecca Oburotha is a supporter joining in with the Global 6K.

Elsewhere in Milton Keynes, Waterloo Primary School also raised an incredible £1,032.40 for World Vision, as a part of a sponsored walk that brought the children together for an active challenge.

Nearly 1,000 children under 5 die every day from diarrhoea caused by contaminated water, poor sanitation, and improper hygiene. World Vision believes the global water and sanitation crisis can be solved within our lifetimes.

By providing clean water and sanitation to every person in every community, including the most vulnerable populations in the hardest-to-reach places, World Vision knows it can make a difference.