World's first child to master Quranic Tajweed with STEM to be honoured at UK Parliament

Scheduled to take place in the esteemed halls of the British Parliament, Palace of Westminster, London, on April 30, 2024, this prestigious recognition celebrates young achievers across the UK.

The Inspire Awards 2024, initiated in the Scottish Parliament last year by the British Youth International College (BYITC), aim to applaud outstanding achievements of young people aged 5 to 17, irrespective of their backgrounds.

Maryam's selection as the 'Versatile Bright Star' underscores her exceptional abilities and unwavering commitment to excellence across various disciplines. Recognized for spotlighting remarkable accomplishments, the Inspire Awards have identified in Maryam a shining example of versatility and determination.

Maryam Jazeem represents Milton Keynes Academy

This recognition is particularly significant considering the rigorous evaluation process overseen by a distinguished panel of judges, including figures such as Professor Bill Buchanan OBE, Rohini Sharma Joshi OBE, Jai Aenugu, and Brij Gandhi, MBE.

Maryam's recent accolades extend to winning the "Student Superstar" title at the Inaugural MK STEM Awards 2024, where she showcased her ability to integrate STEM principles with her Quranic mastery. Her groundbreaking approach of merging STEM methodologies with Quranic recitation has garnered international acclaim, positioning her as the world's first known child to achieve this feat. Her ability to transcend traditional learning boundaries and pioneer a holistic method of understanding sets her apart on a global scale.

The Inspire Awards 2024 not only offer a platform for celebrating young talent but also highlight the significance of diversity and inclusion in nurturing future leaders. Maryam's nomination and subsequent victory in the 'Versatile Bright Star' category underscore her remarkable journey of hard work, creativity, and community service. Her story serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration, encouraging fellow young minds to pursue their dreams with vigor and passion.

The British Youth International College (BYITC), the visionary organization behind the Inspire Awards, emphasizes the importance of recognizing and nurturing young talent. With this accolade, Maryam not only carries the aspirations of our local community but also represents a brighter future shaped by the achievements of its youngest members.

Maryam Jazeem

As the countdown to the award presentation at the UK Parliament commences, Maryam's journey serves as a compelling reminder of the transformative power of dedication, creativity, and the nurturing of young talent within our community.

In addition to her outstanding academic achievements, Maryam Jazeem is a multi-award-winning Qur’an reciter, public speaker, social activist, and "kidpreneur." Her accolades include Reading Challenge Champion Medals received at ages 2 and 3, as well as a Verbal Commendation Award at age 8 from the 41st International Model United Nations conference. Notably, she was crowned the 'Best Qur’an Reciter' in the UK, showcasing her exceptional talent and commitment to her faith. At the age of 10, her achievements were recognized through the Milton Keynes Mayor Award as well as the TruLittle Samaritan Award from the Cause 4 Children Foundation.

Maryam is a trailblazer in her field, recognized as the world's first child to seamlessly integrate Tajweed with STEM methodologies. Beyond her achievements, she passionately advocates for issues like climate change and religious tolerance.

