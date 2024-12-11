Yokohama Tyres sponsors popular Santa Dash for Milton Keynes hospice
The much-anticipated fun-filled morning, now a Christmas tradition for many of the city’s families, begins with arrivals from 10am, with the 2k run, walk or dash around Willen North Lake starting at 10.30am.
Marisa Hever-Smith, managing director of Yokohama HPT Ltd, whose UK headquarters are in nearby Bletchley, said: “Willen Hospice does incredible work providing compassionate care and support for patients and their loved-ones.
“As a locally-based business, we’re incredibly proud to sponsor the Willen Hospice Santa Dash which goes from strength-to-strength every year.
“Not only is it an incredible sight, it’s also a great community event attracting Santas of many ages wanting to support their local hospice.”
Yokohama, which has a team of three Santas taking part in the dash, will also be handing out goody bags and will have an ADVAN branded Honda Civic Type R on display.
Willen Hospice needs to raise £8.7 million each year to provide its services for free, supporting people in the local community during what may be the toughest time of their lives.
Nikki Poole, Willen Hospice Community Fundraising & Events Manager said: “We’re delighted to welcome Yokohama as the sponsor for the 2024 Willen Hospice Santa Dash.
“It’s becoming quite an iconic event and, more importantly, is a valuable fundraising opportunity for the hospice, allowing us to continue providing specialist and compassionate care to those who need it.”
For more information about Willen Hospice, visit www.willen-hospice.org.uk