Youth charity marks its third anniversary with an urgent call for volunteer mentors

Caudwell Youth says 'demand for its work is outstripping supply' in Luton, Milton Keynes and Slough, and is calling for more local people to consider volunteering to help deliver its vital mentoring services.

Caudwell Youth, the mentoring charity founded by entrepreneur and philanthropist John Caudwell, is marking its 3rd anniversary this October by issuing an urgent call for more volunteer mentors.

Since launching in 2022, the charity has received more than 700 volunteer applications - a milestone it says demonstrates a huge appetite to support young people facing serious challenges.

But with demand for mentoring outstripping supply in Luton, Milton Keynes and Slough - the areas the charity operates in - Caudwell Youth is appealing for more local people to come forward and apply to mentor a young person and help their journey to a new future.

Caudwell Youth CEO Amanda Batten tells volunteers how mentoring can change an 'at risk' young person's life.

Amanda Batten, CEO of Caudwell Youth, said: “We’re so proud to have reached our third anniversary and received our 700th mentor application, but we urgently need more mentors in Slough, Luton and Milton Keynes.

"Young people in these communities are facing complex challenges, from poor mental health to the risk of exploitation or offending, and our mentors provide the consistent, trusted support that can be transformational."

After completing an application process, volunteer mentors are matched with young people aged 11–24 for up to 18 months, providing regular and trusted one-to-one support that helps build confidence, trust and purpose.

Caudwell Youth’s independent impact report recently found that for every £1 invested in its mentoring programme the charity saved more than £6 in costs on public services and mental health support.

John Caudwell and Milton Keynes MP Emily Darlington at a House of Commons event.

Amanda added: “You don’t need special qualifications to be a mentor, just the ability to listen, show up, and commit a little time each week.

"Our mentors tell us it’s one of the most rewarding things they’ve ever done and I would encourage anyone who’s ever thought about volunteering to get in touch; your support could literally transform a young person’s life.”

Current Caudwell Youth Mentor volunteer Tracey Mann commented: “Caudwell Youth has been supportive from the very beginning. It is reassuring that there is always someone available for help or advice.

"Being a mentor has been a very positive experience for me, and I really enjoy meeting up with my young person. It really is a great charity to be involved with."

Information about mentoring with Caudwell Youth can be found at: www.caudwellyouth.org/volunteer