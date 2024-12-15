It is not Christmas without the Royal Variety Performance 🎄

The Royal Variety Performance had two hosts this year.

Returning favourite Alan Carr was joined by Amanda Holden.

It is the first time since 2019 that it has had two hosts.

ITV viewers will be treated to the spectacular Royal Variety Performance tonight (December 15). The broadcast is scheduled to air on ITV in just a few hours - find out how to watch here.

King Charles III was among the famous faces in the crowd when the event took place earlier in the year. The performance at the Royal Albert Hall was recorded - so those who weren’t able to watch it live can view it on TV.

The festive TV fixture is finally rolling round - and audiences can expect nearly three hours of eye-catching performances. And the hosts for the show have been confirmed.

Who is hosting Royal Variety Performance 2024?

The Royal Variety Performance 2024 hosts Amanda Holden and Alan Carr. | ITV

Alan Carr is back to host the charity event, having last been on hosting duties in 2021 - which is somehow three years ago. But for 2024 he will be joined by Amanda Holden, the BGT judge and radio host.

What have they said about hosting?

Alan Carr said: “I am completely thrilled to be asked back to host the Royal Variety Performance so soon, what a compliment and an honour! To be able to host this magical evening with my best friend and tv wife Amanda Holden is the icing on the cake for me. If we have half as much fun as we did three years ago, well we are all in for a real treat.”

Amanda Holden added: “It truly is such an honour to be hosting the Royal Variety Performance this year. I’m still pinching myself!

“This is a dream job and Alan is a true friend, we are already bursting with ideas and excitement, it’s going to be such a fun night! I’ve worked on Britain’s Got Talent for 18 years and have been so proud watching all our winners perform for the Royal Family. This year will be no different, so in the words of Sydnie Christmas, let’s av it!”

