The 12 best primary schools in Milton Keynes - based on Ofsted and pupils' key English and maths skills

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott

Education writer

Published 29th Nov 2024, 07:00 BST

These schools have shown they can prepare children for the future 🚀

The modern metropolis of Milton Keynes has a lot on offer to tempt new families considering making a move.

Great schools are one of those things, with high-performing primary schools to be found across most parts of the city. A good primary school will set its young charges up with the basic school skills they will need throughout the rest of their academic career - and beyond. But choosing one that is the perfect fit for your child and family can be tricky, with each school having its own distinct pros and cons.

We’ve created a league table of state-funded primary schools across the Milton Keynes City Council area, based on the proportion of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the 2022-23 school year (the most up-to-date data available, until finalised data for the 2024 school year is published in December or January) who met the government’s expected standards in three essential school skills: reading, writing and maths. All schools included on the list had at least 70% of their pupils hit this target - exceeding both the national and local authority area’s averages.

Each school included also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was dropped in September. This means that the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management and student safeguarding were all found to meet or exceed government standards last time the school was inspected.

Here were the 12 Milton Keynes schools that topped the chart:

At the top of the list is a primary school in the Middleton area, formerly rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. It has a roll size of about 630 children. In the 2022/23 academic year, 91% of its pupils met the government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 59% locally and 60% nationally.

This is a village primary school in Haversham, just north of the city. It was formerly rated 'good' overall by Ofsted, and has a roll size of about 160. In the 2022/23 academic year, 87% of its pupils met the government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 59% locally and 60% nationally.

Caroline Haslett is a primary school in the Shenley Lodge area. It was formerly rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted, and has about 420 pupils. In the 2022/23 academic year, 85% of its pupils met the government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 59% locally and 60% nationally.

Knowles is a primary school in the Bletchley area. It was formerly rated 'good' overall by Ofsted, and has about 310 pupils. In the 2022/23 academic year, 84% of its pupils met the government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths - compared to averages of 59% locally and 60% nationally.

