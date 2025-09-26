Pupils across the city have only just returned to class for start of the new 2025/26 school year this month.

But already, parents of children as young as three will be starting to think about school, with applications for next year’s places open now. These primary school years are so important for young learners, especially when it comes to mastering essential school skills like literacy and numeracy - and families will want to make sure the school they choose is the right fit for their child.

With this in mind, we’ve revisited the highest-performing state primaries across the Milton Keynes City Council area, using our own unique metric. The key figure our league table uses is the proportion of each school’s pupils who completed Year 6 in the most recent academic year (currently 2023/24), and met the Government’s expected standards in three key areas: reading, writing and maths.

But, of course, performance isn’t the only thing to consider when it comes to what kind of learning environment a school provides. That’s why we’ve also made sure each one had a positive mark in its latest Ofsted inspection.

These are currently poised to change before the end of the year, but for now, we’ve limited our league table to schools with either a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade before September 2025, or positive ratings across all categories if they have been inspected since. This means that quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded Government standards.

Here were the 17 Milton Keynes schools which came out on top:

1 . Caroline Haslett Primary School At the top of the list is Caroline Haslett, a local authority-maintained primary school in the Shenley Lodge area, with a roll size of about 417. It was most recently rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 92% of its pupils met the Government's expected standards in reading, writing and maths – compared to averages of 61% both locally and nationally.

2 . Middleton Primary School Next up is this primary academy in the Middleton area, with about 630 pupils. It was most recently rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 87% of its pupils met the Government's expected standards in reading, writing and maths – compared to averages of 61% both locally and nationally.

3 . Haversham Village School This is a maintained primary school in the village of Haversham, towards the northern edge of the city, with a roll size of about 167. It was most recently rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 86% of its pupils met the Government's expected standards in reading, writing and maths – compared to averages of 61% both locally and nationally.