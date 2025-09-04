From its competitive grammar schools to its well-rounded comprehensives, Buckinghamshire has no shortage of truly excellent secondary schools.

The summer holidays have now drawn to a close, with the 2025/26 academic year kicking off this week for children across the county. Young learners returning to the classroom will include more than ten thousand starting at a new secondary school this term, alongside a fresh cohort beginning preparations for their GCSEs.

To mark the occasion, we’ve looked into the top performing state secondary schools across the Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes council areas - based on our own ‘gold standard’ for schools. The key figure this draws on is each school’s latest Progress 8 score - an official figure based on GCSE results and other student achievements which helps to determine how quickly its pupils progressed compared to others from similar starting points.

Any score above 0 is positive, but we’ve only included those placed in the ‘above average’ band or higher. But exam results aren’t the only indicator of a great learning environment, so we’ve also made sure all schools included had positive ratings in their latest Ofsted inspections. These are undergoing some big changes, but only those with a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade under the previous system, or positive ratings across all categories under the current one have made the list. This means that quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded Government standards.

Wider Buckinghamshire is home to an impressive collection of high-performing selective grammar schools. But which among them have truly excelled in the last year – and which local state-funded comprehensive schools also managed to stand out? Here were the 22 county schools that made the cut:

1 . Dr Challoner's Grammar School At the top of the list is this selective boys’ secondary academy and sixth form, in Amersham. It was most recently rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had an exceptional Progress 8 score of 1.18, earning it a spot in the ‘well above average’ band – the highest available. | Google Photo Sales

2 . The Royal Grammar School, High Wycombe Next up is another selective boys’ secondary academy, this one in High Wycombe. It was most recently rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 1.13. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Dr Challoner's High School This is a selective secondary academy for girls, in the Little Chalfont area. It was most recently rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, it had a ‘well above average’ Progress 8 score of 1.11. | Google Photo Sales