A celebration of culture, diversity and global learning: International Week at The Webber Independent School

The Milton Keynes-based school proudly celebrated diversity and culture in a week-long celebration

The Webber Independent School recently concluded its eagerly anticipated International Week (31 March – 4 April), an immersive celebration of cultural diversity, global learning and language appreciation. Designed to nurture confident, globally aware and ambitious learners, the event embodied The Webber’s commitment to academic excellence, character development and an international outlook.

A standout feature of the week was the daily international cuisine, where children embarked on a gastronomic journey, tasting authentic dishes from around the world. Themed menus inspired by diverse global regions encouraged children to broaden their palates, deepen their appreciation for food heritage and embrace different culinary traditions.

Cultural dance workshops brought the school community together in a vibrant exploration of international rhythms. From African Dance to Scottish Ceilidh, children enthusiastically engaged in traditional routines, learning not just the steps but also the stories and heritage behind each dance style. A special African Dance Workshop, expertly led by Dance Days London, involved children from Reception to Year 9, and culminated in an energetic performance for parents and the wider school community.

The spectacular Parade of Nations was a dazzling celebration of The Webber’s diverse and inclusive ethos. Children proudly wore traditional attire from their respective heritage countries, waving flags in a joyous display of unity in diversity. This event perfectly reflected The Webber’s commitment to preparing children for success in an interconnected world.

The grand finale of International Week was the much-anticipated Food Festival, which brought together children, parents and staff for an immersive cultural experience. Senior School children and families hosted international food stalls, offering delicious samples of traditional dishes, sparking conversations about food, history and shared heritage. The festival highlighted the importance of food as a gateway to cultural understanding.

Beyond these flagship events, International Week also featured an exciting array of interactive workshops, storytelling sessions and global-themed challenges. Children across the school, from the littlest learners in the Nursery to the oldest pupils in Year 11, enjoyed multilingual storytelling in Swedish and Romanian, language taster sessions and engaging geography and cultural quizzes. Activities extended into the creative realm, with children exploring international art, presenting research on different countries and participating in discussions on global history and traditions.

Hilary Marsden, Headmistress of The Webber Independent School, highlighted the importance of the event: “International Week is a true reflection of our values-led education. Here at The Webber, we empower our children with a world-class, future-ready education that embraces curiosity, respect and a deep appreciation for global perspectives. Seeing our children immerse themselves in different cultures with such enthusiasm has been a joy.”

Irina Barratt, on behalf of the Modern Foreign Languages team at The Webber, added: “Language and cultural understanding are at the heart of a well-rounded education. International Week has provided an incredible opportunity for our children to engage with new languages, traditions and global perspectives. These experiences help shape them into well-informed, internationally minded individuals.”

The Webber Independent School are proud to provide a supportive, dynamic and academically rigorous learning environment, where children develop the skills, confidence and global awareness needed to excel in an ever-changing world. The Webber proudly boasts a purpose-build ‘Little Webber’ Nursery for children aged from 6 months, an exceptional Prep School environment and an outstanding Senior School, which consistently ranks as one of the top secondary schools for GCSE results in Milton Keynes.

To discover the ‘Webber Buzz’ first-hand, you can book your personal visit or school tour at a time convenient to you by visiting www.webberindependentschool.com, or by contacting the admissions team directly at [email protected] or 01908 574740.