A joyful celebration of talent across IFtL’s infant schools

An unforgettable afternoon of confidence, creativity and connection unfolded last Friday at Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL), as the very first IFtL’s Got Talent event for infant schools brought together five schools for a celebration that truly embodied the Trust’s values of fun and togetherness.

Throughout June and July, pupils from Ashbrook School, Olney Infant Academy, Holmwood School and Nursery, Kents Hill School and Nursery and Heronshaw School participated in school-based audition rounds showcasing a variety of talents including singing, dancing, comedy and magic. Each performance reflected the children’s enthusiasm, individuality and growing confidence.

Three finalists from each school were selected to progress to the semi-finals, creating an exciting line-up of 15 performers who impressed the audience and judges alike with their creativity and presence on stage.

The grand finale, hosted at Olney Middle School, was a true highlight of the term. Families, friends and colleagues from across IFtL gathered in celebration creating a joyful and supportive atmosphere that lit up the entire hall.

Winner, first runner up and second runner up

Following an inspiring series of performances the judging panel selected a winner, first runner-up, and second runner-up, each recognised not only for the quality of their act but for the courage, joy and dedication they brought to the stage.

Marilyn Hubbard, Chair of Trustees, attended the event and commented:

“It was such a joy to be part of this inspiring celebration. Watching our youngest pupils perform with such confidence and pride was truly moving. This event brought our schools together in a way that beautifully reflected our shared values.”

The event served as a vibrant example of IFtL’s commitment to developing ambitious, lifelong learners, as well as their shared vision ‘To inspire the futures of us all through learning together’.

Building on the success of this year’s event, IFtL’s Got Talent is already set to return next year, promising more opportunities for pupils to share their passions, build confidence, and shine.