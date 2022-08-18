A-Level results 2022: Milton Keynes Academy sixth formers celebrate top grades despite pandemic disruption

Students and staff at The Milton Keynes Academy Sixth Form, part of Creative Education Trust, are celebrating their first set of exam results for three years today for A Level, BTEC and vocational qualifications.

Sixth Formers across the country had been awaiting their results after sitting the exams during May and June. Grades were decided by teacher assessment the last two years due to the educational disruption caused by the pandemic.

Students returned to the exam hall this year and The Milton Keynes Academy made extra efforts to make sure they were prepared. Intensive intervention and support throughout the year including a bespoke revision programme and exam support phase were used to ensure students were given every opportunity to develop their skills and confidence.

MK ACADEMY A LEVEL RESULTS

Many students achieved excellent results thanks to this extra support and their top grades in these examinations are made even more impressive when you consider that they did not have a chance to sit any of their GCSEs under exam conditions.

“It’s been a long journey, but we’ve made it. I’m really looking forward to moving to university,” says Esther who achieved AABB and is going on to do a Mechanical Engineering degree at Birmingham University.

The Milton Keynes Academy is part of Creative Education Trust, the trust was established in 2010 to work in England’s post-industrial and coastal towns and cities. Creative Education Trust is a family of 17 schools, educating 13,500 children and young people. The trust is committed to providing educational opportunity for children of all abilities and to building cultural capital through a wide range of co-curricular activities. They aim to promote creative, integrated and proactive thinking so that their students are equipped for the challenges of the 21st century.

Gordon Farquhar Principal at The Milton Keynes Academy Sixth Form said: “I am delighted with the results achieved by our Sixth Formers today and I know how hard they, and all the staff at MKA, worked to achieve them. I know those moving on from MKA are going on to pursue a wide range of opportunities and, at the academy, we are incredibly proud of our business links and how we use them to enhance the learning of our students. We celebrate every success; from those students who successfully go on to Russell Group universities, to those who thrive in apprenticeships and the wider world of work.”

MK ACADEMY A LEVEL RESULTS

Marc Jordan, Chief Executive of Creative Education Trust said: “Everyone at Creative Education Trust is so proud of our Sixth Formers achievements this year. This cohort of young people were particularly affected by the pandemic and missed out on sitting their GCSEs under exam conditions. However, looking at their grades you would not know this! They have achieved fantastic results and I wish them all the very best for the future whether they are moving on to university, a top apprenticeship or diving straight into their career.”