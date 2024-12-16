Academy in Milton Keynes awarded coveted Eco-Schools Green Flag for second time

Shepherdswell Academy in Milton Keynes has once again earned the prestigious Eco-Schools Green flag, recognising their commitment to promoting eco-awareness and making the school environmentally friendly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pupils at Shepherdswell Academy formed an Eco Council to look at green ideas that could improve the school and care for the environment. They developed a year-long plan of action, including ways to increase the amount of rubbish recycled, taking part in litter picks and switching off lights and equipment when not in use.

Ellen Williams, head of school at Shepherdswell Academy, said: “The Eco Council has put in lots of hard work to help everyone at the school to think more about our environment, and make the small changes that make a big difference to help protect our planet. Well done to all of the Shepherdswell #EMATters for helping us to achieve the Green Flag award once again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Eco-Schools programme was established in 1994 and is now delivered in more than 70 countries across the globe. More than one million pupils attended an Eco-School in England in 2022-23. To learn more about Eco-Schools head to www.eco-schools.org.uk

Shepherdswell Academy celebrated achieving the Eco-Schools Green Flag in a special assembly

The school has received an Eco-School Green Flag to display in school, a plaque and certificates for its eco-committee members.

#EMATter school Shepherdswell Academy is part of East Midlands Academy Trust.