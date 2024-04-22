Air pollution is biggest climate change concern for school children

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Glebe Farm school partnered with The Access Group, a leading provider of business management software with customers at more than 9,000 learning institutions, schools and academies in the UK, to encourage secondary students to discuss climate change and global warming, how it affects them and the impact it will have on future generations.

In a green assembly hosted by The Access Group, students from Glebe Farm School said their main concerns are air pollution caused by cars and fossil fuels, leading to the rise of conditions such as asthma, and polluted oceans with microplastics and dwindling natural resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students also spoke about the impact of extreme weather, such as hotter summers, on the planet and wildlife. They advocated a wider use of renewable energies, and less reliance on cars as potential solutions to global warming.

Students present their winning design of an electro bike to generate renewable kinetic energy

In a Dragons’ Den style competition, the Year 7 pupils created designs for a piece of technology to address one of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which they pitched to a panel of judges, including Carla Matthews, director of sustainability at The Access Group, and their teachers.

Their ideas included a water filtration system to provide clean water to disadvantaged communities, a variety of vehicles powered by renewable energy sources, a solar powered phone case to charge smart phones and solutions to gather plastic pollutants from the sea and transfer to recycling centres.

First prize was awarded to a team who presented their Electro Bike idea to the judges. The concept focused on harvesting the kinetic energy generated by the bike, which they explained could be rolled out in gyms and leisure centres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second prize went to two students who impressed judges with their Cook-a-Sun solar powered oven, and third prize was awarded to a team who created Tippy Taps - a filtration system which sterilised water[LJ1] .

Students at Glebe Farm School share their ideas of how technology can help with environment concerns

Year 7 teacher, Sherine Swan, said: “The students have taken away some valuable lessons from the challenge and had the chance to explore how innovation and technology can play a big part in addressing environmental issues.

“We were impressed with their creativity, innovation and the tech solutions they developed. Most importantly, it got them thinking about what they can do, both individually and together, to make a bigger, collective difference.”

Sarah Bennett, CEO of Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) – the education trust that runs Glebe Farm School, added “At IFtL, days like this place great importance on our environmental responsibilities as an organisation, which are reflected in both the curriculum and daily operations. Environmental considerations are embedded throughout learning activities and common practices across all our 16 schools both in Milton Keynes and Corby, in line with our strategic aims to lower carbon emissions as set out in the environmental strategy and targets”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carla Matthews from The Access Group, said: “Big businesses and technology companies can learn from the earnest and insightful views of young people. Climate change and global warming will affect their future. They’re rightly concerned about the planet and have many of their own suggestions and solutions for fixing it.

“We’ve been enthused and inspired by the students’ innovative solutions we’ve seen today. This is a credit to the school for building environmental awareness and knowledge about the United Nations’ 17 SDGs into the curriculum. Including global issues and challenges in their lessons ensures pupils are well-informed, mindful of global issues, and more aware of how they can collectively drive change. What was also inspiring to hear about was how they have taken this on board and are seeking to change the behaviours of others.

“At The Access Group, we are passionate about sustainability and are embedding it across our organisation. Working with our customers globally gives us a deep understanding of the impact of what we do.

“2023 was the hottest year since global records began in 1850. Weather events are becoming more extreme and frequent. Mutual collaboration with our people, our customers, our suppliers and our communities will enable us to pool resources, share knowledge, and find effective solutions.