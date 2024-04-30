Ashbrook School rated Good by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ofsted inspectors praised the school’s promotion of diversity and how pupils develop a strong understanding of people’s differences and similarities. The report highlighted: “Diversity is encouraged, explored and celebrated. Pupils thoroughly enjoy learning about each other’s beliefs and experiences. They know that everyone is equal and that their opinions matter.”

Other comments in the report included:

" Pupils love coming to school where they know they can trust staff to keep them safe."

Headteacher with some pupils from the school

" Pupils enjoy attending a range of extra-curricular clubs such as the popular gardening and puzzles clubs.

" Staff adapt activities and resources skillfully so that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) achieve well overall.

" Teachers ensure that any additional needs that pupils may have are identified as early as possible."

" Ambitious trust leaders, school leaders and governors work together with commitment, energy and determination."

The headteacher Mr Ainscow said: “We are delighted with the outcome of the Ofsted inspection. At Ashbrook School, we believe that diversity should be championed and inclusion promoted. We teach our pupils from an early age to embrace people’s differences and to be respectful of everyone, regardless of their background.”

Inspectors praised the school’s aspirational ethos and broad curriculum, which inspires pupils to achieve their full potential. The report states: “Pupils personal development is a particular strength of the school”. Through the curriculum, pupils learn how to be healthy and stay safe, including when online. Pupils show respect for different faiths and cultures. They have an age-appropriate understanding of the protected characteristics and try to make everyone feel accepted.”

The chair of the Local Governing Body, James Blackhurst added “This would not be possible without the commitment of the staff. Their commitment to the pupils' academic and personal development is evident in this report by Ofsted. As the Local Governing Body, we take great pride in all that the children accomplish in their academic and personal growth at Ashbrook School. All staff, parents/carers should be proud of this achievement”.

Sarah Bennett the CEO added " The staff members at Ashbrook School are devoted to ensuring an outstanding educational experience for all students, which includes catering to individual needs. The Ofsted report provides clear illustrations of their exceptional curriculum implementation and effective teaching methods, alongside an appreciation for the school's values. The school fills us with immense pride, and personally, I deeply value the recognition of our shared ethos of fostering a familial atmosphere, where collaborative efforts create inclusive classrooms and communal spaces where every individual is valued."