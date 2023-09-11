Back to school: Hundreds of appeals against school places in Milton Keynes last year

Watch more videos on Shots!

As children returned to school, new figures have revealed hundreds of appeals were submitted by unhappy parents against decisions regarding primary and secondary school places in Milton Keynes.

The Association of School and College Leaders said pressure is placed on certain schools by the Ofsted rating system, with those deemed ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ oversubscribed, while other schools do not receive the number of required applications.

The latest figures from the Department for Education show 367 appeals were made by parents and guardians in Milton Keynes against their child's school place before the 2022-23 academic year – up from 341 the year before.

It meant 3.6% of the 10,071 admissions were appealed. Of these appeals, 304 (82.83%) were heard, with 54 (14.7%) successful.

Nationally, there were 53,000 appeals submitted against the 1.5 million admission decisions to send a child to a primary or secondary school, accounting for just 3.4%.

Of these, 8,000 (15%) were successful.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the ASCL, said appeal numbers tend to reflect the pressure on places at popular oversubscribed schools, which changes according to national and local demographics.

He said: “The underlying problem is that this pressure is created by Ofsted judgements with positive ratings driving parental demand and negative ratings leading to schools being undersubscribed.

“Ofsted ratings need to be ditched and replaced with judgements which give a more rounded picture and schools must be given more targeted support.”

Pupils' return to the classroom comes amid growing pressure on Education Secretary Gillian Keegan after more than 100 schools were told to partially or fully close because they are fitted with a concrete that could suddenly collapse.

In criticism caught on camera a frustrated Ms Keegan hit out at those who she argued had “sat on their a*** and done nothing” before broadcasters to apologise for the language used.

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “We have created almost 1.2 million places since 2010, the largest increase in school capacity in at least two generations and we continue to work closely with local authorities to make sure they offer a school place to every child in the country.