Beaconsfield nursery awarded ‘Good’ rating after Ofsted inspection

Partou Old Town Day Nursery and Pre-school in Beaconsfield has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas of activity by Ofsted.

Team members at Partou Old Town are praised for developing “an ambitious and sequenced curriculum that supports children's learning and development.” The inspector writes: “Staff plan a wide range of interesting and inviting activities that reflect children's interests and learning needs. They use observation and assessment well to identify what children already know and can do. Staff focus on what it is they want children to learn and engage with children during focused group times.”

Team members are described as “positive role models for children.” The report explains: “They show care and are kind to the children. These positive interactions support children's personal, social and emotional development as they learn to be kind and caring towards their peers and staff.”

Partnerships with families are said to be “positive” with family members speaking “highly of leaders and staff” in conversations with the Ofsted inspector. She writes: “They have a mutual respect and trust in the staff that helps them feel well supported. Leaders and staff maintain open and effective communication, keeping parents fully informed about their children's daily experiences and developmental progress.”

And safeguarding arrangements at the setting are deemed to be “effective” thanks to “an open and positive culture” that “puts children's interests first.”

Jennifer Brogan, Partou Old Town Nursery Manager, said: “We are pleased to achieve a ‘Good’ rating and will continue to build on this success.

“The team is rightly praised throughout the Ofsted report for their professionalism, positivity and ability to form strong relationships with the children and families.

“It is a pleasure to work with them all.”

Samantha Rhodes, Partou Managing Director, said: “Well done to Jennifer and her team at Partou Old Town.

“They work incredibly hard to deliver fun-filled learning experiences for the children at such a critical stage in their early years development.

“Their efforts have clearly impressed the Ofsted inspector.”