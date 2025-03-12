Becky Watanabe wins Inspirational Educator Award for Early Years Education

Acorn Early Years are proud to announce that Becky Watanabe, one of their early years managers, has been awarded the prestigious Inspirational Educator Award 2025 for Early Years Education from The Educators Trust.

This accolade recognises Becky’s exceptional dedication, innovative teaching methods, and unwavering commitment to fostering a nurturing and stimulating learning environment for young children.

The judges were unanimous in their decision and highly complementary in their comments. "An outstanding communicator and expert educator, who inspires those she teaches and those she trains," remarked one judge. Another noted, "Immensely experienced and influential across a wide area, she is much in demand and provides the best sort of support and guidance."

Becky has been an integral member of Acorn’s early years team for just over seven years and consistently demonstrates excellence in her approach to teaching and nurturing environments. Her ability to inspire and engage young minds has made a significant impact on the children their settings and colleagues alike.

"We are thrilled Becky is being honoured with this award," said CEO, Zoe Raven. "Her passion for early childhood education and her innovative teaching strategies have set a new standard in our organisation. Becky’s work exemplifies the very best of what it means to be an educator."

The Inspirational Educator Award is presented annually to educators who have shown outstanding dedication and innovation in their field. Becky’s recognition highlights the importance of early years education and the profound impact that dedicated educators can have on the development of young children.

Acorn Early Years is a charitable social enterprise providing early years care and education, with 17 day nurseries in Milton Keynes, Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire, as well as several out-of-school clubs, extensive forest school provision, a catering service and a training centre. For more about Acorn Early Years visit www.acornearlyyears.org.uk