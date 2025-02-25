Bedfordshire academic celebrates pandemic-inspired book launch

An academic from the University of Bedfordshire is set to launch her brand new book, exploring Black creative expression during the Covid-19 pandemic, with a special event on campus as part of the Changemakers series.

On Monday 3 March from 10am in room P205 on the Luton campus, Dr Joy White will share her latest book, ‘Like Lockdown Never Happened’, a thought-provoking look into the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic with a particular focus on Black self-expression.

This event is free to attend and open to the public. Click here to register for your space: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/like-lockdown-never-happened-dr-joy-white-book-launch-and-film-preview-tickets-1097948717169?aff=oddtdtcreator

Dr White, a Senior Lecturer in Applied Social Sciences and an esteemed author, will be in conversation with Dr Sireita Mullings, Lecturer in Applied Social Studies and Sociology, exploring key themes from her book. The discussion will delve into the complexities of the early pandemic era, reflecting on Black creative expression, particularly music, as a contemporary form of resistance.

Event poster

Key themes explored in the book include the role of Black music in combating isolation and boredom during lockdown, insights into how Black creativity shaped the pandemic narrative, and an exploration of Black joy and cultural resilience in challenging times.

The event will open with 30 minutes of networking, accompanied by the sounds of lockdown, inviting attendees to share the music that carried them through that period.

The interactive conversation will then allow participants to engage directly with the text – analysing, interpreting, and discussing excerpts in small groups before sharing reflections with Dr White herself.

This engaging event is part of the Changemakers initiative, run by the School of Applied Social Sciences, which offers a series of extra-curricular seminars held regularly throughout the academic year to help develop students' learning and awareness of topical and current social issues.

Speaking about this event, Dr White said: “Almost five years on from the World Health Organisation declaring a global pandemic, my book explores the significance of music and culture during the first 18 months of lockdown. I'm looking forward to the Changemaker event as an opportunity to reflect on the sonic events that kept us connected and helped us to pass the time.”

Dr White is also the author of ‘Urban Music and Entrepreneurship: Beats, Rhymes and Young People’s Enterprise’ and ‘Terraformed: Young Black Lives in the Inner-City’. Her work has been featured in The Quietus, The Conversation, Prospect, Red Pepper, and Google Arts & Culture.