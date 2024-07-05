Bellway donation allows Milton Keynes school to fully equip its sensory garden

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bellway has donated £750 to buy equipment for a sensory garden at a primary school near one of its developments in Milton Keynes.

The housebuilder, which is building new homes at Whitehouse Park, off Rambouillet Drive in the city, has made the contribution to nearby Whitehouse Primary School to allow staff to complete the school’s outdoor learning space.

The school, in Vaynol Way, had already bought 12 items of play equipment for the sensory garden but still had another seven items, totalling more than £700, on their wish list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The developer’s donation enabled the school to buy a range of equipment, including an agility climbing wall, a rotating see-saw, a shed to store resources, outdoor guttering, a sand and water table, a sand and water activity set, and a large outdoor play easel.

Bellway have donated 12 items of sensory equipment to Whitehouse Primary School in Milton Keynes

Grace Leech, Head of Pupil Support at Whitehill Primary School said: “We are blown away by the generosity of Bellway. Having a sensory garden set up, with such a wide range of equipment, will enable our pupils to regulate and learn through play and exploration. We wish to express our gratitude for investing in such an important project.”

Lindsey Davenport, Senior Sales Manager at Bellway Northern Home Counties, said: “Staff at Whitehouse Primary School contacted us and asked if we were in a position to help them buy equipment for their new sensory garden. As a socially responsible housebuilder, we are always keen to engage with the local community, so we were happy that they reached out to us.

“The school told us that they had a wish list of seven items which, when added to the equipment they had already purchased, would complete the accessories for the facility. We thought it would be a nice gesture for us to pay for all seven items to complete the set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The triangular wooden climbing wall, for instance, is a great piece of kit and should help the children learn about risk assessment and improve their balance and confidence. In fact, all of the equipment will allow the pupils to have hours and hours of outdoor fun but also to learn lessons about how the natural materials of sand and water work and how teamwork can make tasks easier and more enjoyable.”