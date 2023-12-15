A Bletchley primary school is celebrating after being awarded a ‘Good’ school rating by Ofsted inspectors to top off a remarkable turnaround just four years after being given an inadequate rating.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Holne Chase Primary School – part of the award-winning Preston Hedges Trust – was visited by inspectors last month, and this week they published their report praising the improvements at the school where they saw pupils ‘relishing the range of opportunities’ provided to them and being well ‘prepared for life beyond the school.’

Principal David Killick, who was appointed by Preston Hedges Trust last September to spearhead the transformation of the school, praised the school staff team, pupils and wider community for the new rating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “We are naturally thrilled with this outcome and the feedback from inspectors was very positive.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

"So, much thanks needs to be given to the staff, children and wider school and Preston Hedges Trust community, who have all worked incredibly hard to help us improve our school. This has been a real team effort and we look forward to continuing our journey to provide the best possible education for our children.”

Ofsted inspectors concluded the school, which was taken on by Preston Hedges Trust in 2020 following the school being labelled ‘Inadequate’, was now ‘Good’ in all areas including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years’ provision.

The report states: “Pupils love attending Holne Chase Primary. The school’s bright and welcoming environment is carefully considered to capture pupils’ interests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"A deep moral purpose underpins all that happens at this school. Adults are passionate that all pupils receive high-quality provision that gives them the skills they need for the future. As a result, pupils are well prepared for life beyond the school.”

Executive Principal Caroline Stewart said: “This excellent and fully deserved new Ofsted rating is true testament to all the hard work of so many people, and the support of the local community.

"Special mention needs to be made of David’s leadership though. His energy and tireless commitment and enthusiasm has been so central to the transformation of this school.”

Chief Executive of Preston Hedges Trust Paul Watson said: “We were delighted to have been given the opportunity to transform the fortunes of this previously failing school and to achieve so much in such a short amount of time is very welcome.

Advertisement

Advertisement