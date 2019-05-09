Boost for deaf and disabled people as The Stables wins £95,000 MK Community Foundation grant

A £95,000 grant has been awarded to The Stables to help develop its approach to deaf and disabled people who work, visit or perform at the internationally-renowned music and arts venue.

The money from Milton Keynes Community Foundation will be spent over two years to create a bespoke training programme for The Stables’ staff and its 200-strong team of volunteers.



National accessibility and disability specialists including Attitude is Everything and Graeae Theatre Company will oversee the project.



Jenny Sealey, Graeae Theatre’s artistic director, has been appointed as artist-in-residence for next year’s IF: Milton Keynes International Festival and will work with The Stables to build inclusivity into their future work.



In addition, an engagement manager will work with groups in Milton Keynes to break down some of the barriers to attending the arts. Specialist digital and technology systems will also be developed and tested with a view to improving access to live music events for disabled customers.



The training, digital systems and artistic programme will be rolled out during next year’s festival.



Monica Ferguson, chief executive and artistic director of The Stables, said: “This is an important investment in our ambitions to enable us to engage with more people in exciting new ways.



“We are immensely grateful to MK Community Foundation for their support and enthusiasm in helping us to work with some of the UK’s most inspiring artists and organisations.”



Funding for the programme comes from National Lottery Community Fund and the Margaret Powell Foundation Fund.

MK Community Foundation

MK Community Foundation is the leading grant-making charity in Milton Keynes, connecting people and resources to projects and ideas.

Since the foundation began in 1986, it has awarded £23m worth of support through grants and rent subsidy to the local voluntary sector.

