Brand new school to open next month for young people with autism in Milton Keynes
The Woodlands School will take pupils up to the age of 19.
Based on Galley Hill estate, it features a mix of breakout rooms, dedicated outdoor play spaces, a soft playroom, food tech room and even a self-contained ‘flat’ which will allow pupils to practice life skills.
Pupils will also be able to make use of the campus forest school.
This will be the third campus for the Woodlands School. There is Primary Department at Hertford Place in Bletchley and Middle and Upper Departments are at Hazeley.
Hazeley Labour Milton Keynes City Council wanted to expand the city’s SEND provision for young people and helped with the Galley Hill site.
Work started on the site back in January and the doors are now ready to open for the start of the new school year.
Cllr Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet member for Children and Young People said: “It is great that we have been able to assist in the opening of a much-needed third site for TheWoodlands School, using learning from its current sites to expand its provision and give pupils an opportunity to achieve their full potential.”
He added: “The new campus in Galley Hill will offer young people the chance to practice vital life skills in a kitchen, bathroom, lounge and bedroom and will be fully secured with a pupil drop off and pick up area, allowing for a smooth transition into the building.”