Brooklands Farm School converts to an academy and joins IFtL multi-academy trust

Brooklands Farm Primary School, rated Outstanding by Ofsted has officially joined the Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL) multi-academy trust, marking a bold and exciting new chapter in the school’s journey.

From 01 October 2025, the school becomes part of a thriving family of schools within IFtL, a highly regarded trust based in Milton Keynes and Corby, serving over 8,500 pupils across the region.

Headteacher Mrs Maxine Low shared the school’s excitement: “This is a landmark moment for Brooklands Farm. From our very first conversations with IFtL, we felt a deep alignment in vision, values, and ambition. We asked ourselves, ‘What will this mean for our children, our staff, and our community?’ The answer was clear: more opportunity, more support, and more strength through collaboration.”

Following a comprehensive consultation with parents, carers, staff and a rigorous due diligence process, the governing body unanimously chose IFtL as the right partner to help secure the school’s long-term success.

The excited pupils & teachers

Brooklands Farm currently educates around 1,300 children aged 3 to 11, including nursery provision. The school is known for its inclusive ethos, calm and purposeful learning environment, and commitment to knowing every child and family well.

“We are incredibly proud of what we’ve built — not just in terms of academic outcomes, but in the culture we’ve nurtured,” continued Mrs Low. “Joining IFtL is the natural next step. It strengthens our ability to grow, to innovate, and to ensure our school continues to thrive for generations to come.”

Daniel Thomas, Chair of Governors, added: “What stood out about IFtL was their genuine respect for our identity and their collaborative spirit. This isn’t just a structural change — it’s a values-driven partnership. We’re excited about the future and confident that our high standards will not only be maintained but elevated.”

For staff, joining IFtL opens doors to enhanced professional development, shared expertise, and a wider network of support. For pupils, it means new enrichment opportunities, leadership pathways, and a stronger voice across the wider educational landscape.

children & staff

Sarah Bennett, CEO of IFtL, warmly welcomed Brooklands Farm: “Brooklands Farm Primary is a beacon of excellence, and we are thrilled to welcome them into our trust family. Their long-standing leadership ethos, and commitment to every child’s success align perfectly with our mission. Together, we will continue to inspire futures for even more pupils and families — and we can’t wait to begin this exciting journey.”

About Inspiring Futures through Learning (IFtL)

Inspiring Futures through Learning is a multi-academy trust of 1 all through and now 20 primary schools across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire. IFtL aims to achieve the best possible outcomes for children through school-to-school support, shared expertise and collaborative working. Each school within the trust has its own unique character but shares the vision of inspiring the futures of us all through learning together and preparing children for their futures.