Buckingham student’s NHS innovation earns place in Health Service Journal Awards

The University of Buckingham is delighted to celebrate third-year medical student Pradipta Chowdhury, who has been named a finalist in the Health Service Journal (HSJ) Awards.

For 45 years, the HSJ Awards have recognised excellence and innovation in healthcare across the UK, highlighting transformative projects and initiatives that shape the future of NHS care.

This year saw more than 1,250 entries, with only 245 shortlisted. Among NHS trust leaders, innovators, policymakers, and healthcare media, Pradipta stands out as a student-led finalist. His recognition comes from a project he created during his mental health rotation.

While on his placement, Pradipta discovered that delayed inpatient clerking could contribute negatively to patient outcomes. Clerking, the process of taking a detailed patient history and assessment, can on occasions be delayed due to workload pressures which means that vital safety information could be missed.

Determined to address the issue, Pradipta collaborated with doctors and nurses to design and trial a rapid clerking template. His solution reduced the time taken to complete the process, ensuring patients were clerked promptly and accurately. The new approach was credited with improving outcomes for both patients and staff.

Reflecting on the impact of the rapid clerking trial, Pradipta said: "The experience proved medical students are not confined to being observers and they can bring fresh perspectives and lead meaningful change to develop care within the NHS."

Since the rapid clerking trial, Pradipta has carried this mindset into every placement rotation, undertaking multiple audits, including national-level projects, and leading initiatives in his chosen career field of ophthalmology. His work has already spanned innovations in patient care, research, and AI-driven solutions, all while balancing the demands of study and clinical training.

Looking ahead, Pradipta is continuing to push boundaries. He is currently collaborating with doctors and staff at Stoke Mandeville Hospital, the Amersham Hospital Medical Photography Unit, and Buckinghamshire Healthcare Trust on a film submission for a major ophthalmology conference in the United States. The final stage of filming is scheduled for early September at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

Reflecting on his journey, Pradipta explains that he was “always encouraged to take the initiative while studying at Buckingham” and that the University’s 4.5 year MB ChB Medicine programme allows students to “apply theoretical knowledge in medical practice from an early stage of their studies through clinical exposure from the first year of study.”

Pradipta’s achievement in reaching the HSJ Awards final demonstrates how Medicine students at Buckingham are empowered to take initiative, apply their knowledge in practice, and contribute to meaningful change on their placements.

His success also reflects the early clinical exposure offered from Year 1 of the MB ChB Medicine programme, which enables students to develop confidence and seize opportunities from the outset of their training.

