Buckinghamshire families warmly invited to Grandir UK's Autumn Open Day

Join us at our Grandir UK Autumn Open Day!

Experience exceptional childcare and education for yourself!

A selection of Grandir UK nurseries warmly invite families in Buckinghamshire to discover exceptional Early Years childcare and education at our Open Day.

Step into our vibrant nursery space on Friday 3rd October and 4th October 2025 and experience the Grandir UK magic for yourself. See how we encourage children’s natural curiosity, stimulate their learning and nurture their unique potential.

Whether you’re just starting to consider your childcare options or ready to start searching for the ideal nursery, every family is welcome as part of our community.

What to expect on the day

Upon your arrival, you’ll be welcomed by our friendly team who will show you around the nursery and answer all your important questions. Here’s what you can look forward to:

A guided tour of our warm and inspiring nursery space

An introduction into our bespoke education programmes

A chance for children to enjoy some of the fun, engaging activities we offer

A look at our nutritious, seasonal food menus which are full of flavour

An insight into how we help build children’s confidence and ensure their emotional wellbeing

Why choose a Grandir UK nursery?

At Grandir UK, we provide more than just childcare. We offer a place where children can learn, grow and thrive in safe, inspiring environments. With over 25 years of experience, our nurseries are trusted by families across the UK for delivering exceptional Early Years education led by passionate, highly trained teams. Each setting is rooted in its local community whilst being supported by the strength, knowledge and resources of our nationwide network. This unique balance ensures that every child receives the individual attention they deserve, while parents benefit from the reassurance of a trusted, established provider.

Open Day details in Buckinghamshire:

Headstart Day Nursery and Preschool in Milton Keynes Village

Open Day: Friday 3rd October, 9:30am – 11:30pm

Address: The Old School, Milton Keynes Village Hall, Willen Road, Milton Keynes, MK10 9AF

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Caldecotte

Open Day: Friday 3rd October, 9:00am – 1:00pm

Address: 1A Felsted, Caldecotte, Milton Keynes, MK7 8FD

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Walnut Tree

Open Day: Friday 3rd October, 9:00am – 1:00pm

Address: Walnut Tree Centre, Fyfield Barrow, Milton Keynes, MK7 7AN

Book your place today to ensure you don’t miss out!

Book a visit here: Nursery Open Days | Events | Grandir UK