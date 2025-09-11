Buckinghamshire families warmly invited to Grandir UK's Autumn Open Day
A selection of Grandir UK nurseries warmly invite families in Buckinghamshire to discover exceptional Early Years childcare and education at our Open Day.
Step into our vibrant nursery space on Friday 3rd October and 4th October 2025 and experience the Grandir UK magic for yourself. See how we encourage children’s natural curiosity, stimulate their learning and nurture their unique potential.
Whether you’re just starting to consider your childcare options or ready to start searching for the ideal nursery, every family is welcome as part of our community.
What to expect on the day
Upon your arrival, you’ll be welcomed by our friendly team who will show you around the nursery and answer all your important questions. Here’s what you can look forward to:
- A guided tour of our warm and inspiring nursery space
- An introduction into our bespoke education programmes
- A chance for children to enjoy some of the fun, engaging activities we offer
- A look at our nutritious, seasonal food menus which are full of flavour
- An insight into how we help build children’s confidence and ensure their emotional wellbeing
Why choose a Grandir UK nursery?
At Grandir UK, we provide more than just childcare. We offer a place where children can learn, grow and thrive in safe, inspiring environments. With over 25 years of experience, our nurseries are trusted by families across the UK for delivering exceptional Early Years education led by passionate, highly trained teams. Each setting is rooted in its local community whilst being supported by the strength, knowledge and resources of our nationwide network. This unique balance ensures that every child receives the individual attention they deserve, while parents benefit from the reassurance of a trusted, established provider.
Open Day details in Buckinghamshire:
Headstart Day Nursery and Preschool in Milton Keynes Village
Open Day: Friday 3rd October, 9:30am – 11:30pm
Address: The Old School, Milton Keynes Village Hall, Willen Road, Milton Keynes, MK10 9AF
Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Caldecotte
Open Day: Friday 3rd October, 9:00am – 1:00pm
Address: 1A Felsted, Caldecotte, Milton Keynes, MK7 8FD
Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Walnut Tree
Open Day: Friday 3rd October, 9:00am – 1:00pm
Address: Walnut Tree Centre, Fyfield Barrow, Milton Keynes, MK7 7AN
Book your place today to ensure you don’t miss out!
Book a visit here: Nursery Open Days | Events | Grandir UK