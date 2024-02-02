Businesses in Milton Keynes support young people at Big Challenge Lunch awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

School students were recognised for their achievements over the last year at The Big Challenge Lunch awards ceremony.

Four Milton Keynes companies, NHBC, Unity Place, centre:mk, and Ringway sponsored the annual event hosted by charity Action4Youth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The main sponsor, NHBC, opened the awards and talked about the importance of supporting the local community and the young people living in it.

Kim Priest from centremk presents the Exceptional Leadership Award to Angelique from Sir Thomas Fremantle School

The day was a blend of healthy competition, enthusiasm, and community spirit as four Milton Keynes and four Buckinghamshire Schools competed in eight challenges with the winning school being presented with the Ultimate Challenge Cup and £1,000.

Emily Davis, programmes director, said: "Without the support from NHBC, Unity Place, centre:mk and Ringway, we wouldn't be able to reach as many young people in Buckinghamshire and Milton Keynes.

"Their generous donations enable Action4Youth to expand our reach and have a greater impact on schools and young people through the delivery of The Inspiration Programme and The Breakout Programme. These initiatives guide young people towards the world of work and away from a life of crime, helping them discover new purpose and success."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jenifer Cameron, Action4Youth chief executive, acknowledged the success of The Big Challenge Lunch and support from sponsors. She said: "We're thrilled by the success of The Big Challenge Lunch and grateful for all the support from our amazing sponsors. It highlights the power of supporting your local community and giving back to the next generation."