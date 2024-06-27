Call for action in Leadenhall over parents parking across residents’ driveways

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents around a school in Leadenhall are calling on MK City Council to save them from inconsiderate parking.

In an open letter to Milton Keynes City Council leader Peter Marland, Shammi Akter said she was speaking for residents around St Paul’s Catholic School.

She said: “Every day the residents of Leadenhall suffer from this traffic issue during the school hours in the morning and afternoon. Our driveways gets blocked by the trespassers who get in Leadenhall to pick up or drop off their children in St. Paul’s Catholic school every day.

“This issue is getting out of control as every day residents are fighting with those people who does not live in the area and block all the streets and roads everyday, not only that residents even were threatened by the outsiders that they won’t move their car until they pick up their children.”

Residents in Leadenhall say they need action against parents parking to pick up their children from St Paul's

Ms Aktar said she was raising the issue on behalf of residents living around MK College and St Paul’s.

She said: “We live in this area and as a resident we should feel safe and secure while we are living around these institutions, but it seems like that is not the case. I was informed that there is an ongoing discussion about this and the council only provides one day temporary solutions of providing enforcement officer just for few hours, but that is clearly not helpful.”

She said residents had been forced to call emergency services to move cars but she urged Cllr Marland to find a solution.