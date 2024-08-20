Calling Milton Keynes schools to send us their success stories on GCSE results day

By Sally Murrer
Published 20th Aug 2024, 12:03 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 13:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Thousands of 16-year-olds all over Milton Keynes will be receiving their long-awaited GCSE results on Thursday

Schools are welcome to send us a summary of their results for us to publish in the MK Citizen and online.

Articles, preferably with photos. should be submitted via our dedicated online portal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

GCSEs are from 9 to 1, with 9 being the highest grade. The lowest pass grade is 4,which is directly equivalent to a grade C in the old number grading system.

Students all over Milton Keynes are receiving their GCSE results todayStudents all over Milton Keynes are receiving their GCSE results today
Students all over Milton Keynes are receiving their GCSE results today

Under 4 represents a fail and most university courses require at least a grade 4 in GCSEs.

This year exam boards have been told to grade three subjects 'more generously' by Ofqual, the government’s qualifications regulator.

The subjects are computer science, French and German but the adjustments will have a “small impact” on pupils’ results, says Ofqual.

And the regulator is still expecting this year’s overall GCSE results to be similar to summer 2023.

Related topics:Milton KeynesSchoolsGCSEsMK Citizen