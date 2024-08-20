Calling Milton Keynes schools to send us their success stories on GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thousands of 16-year-olds all over Milton Keynes will be receiving their long-awaited GCSE results on Thursday

GCSEs are from 9 to 1, with 9 being the highest grade. The lowest pass grade is 4,which is directly equivalent to a grade C in the old number grading system.

Under 4 represents a fail and most university courses require at least a grade 4 in GCSEs.

This year exam boards have been told to grade three subjects 'more generously' by Ofqual, the government’s qualifications regulator.

The subjects are computer science, French and German but the adjustments will have a “small impact” on pupils’ results, says Ofqual.

And the regulator is still expecting this year’s overall GCSE results to be similar to summer 2023.