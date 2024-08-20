Calling Milton Keynes schools to send us their success stories on GCSE results day
Schools are welcome to send us a summary of their results for us to publish in the MK Citizen and online.
Articles, preferably with photos. should be submitted via our dedicated online portal.
GCSEs are from 9 to 1, with 9 being the highest grade. The lowest pass grade is 4,which is directly equivalent to a grade C in the old number grading system.
Under 4 represents a fail and most university courses require at least a grade 4 in GCSEs.
This year exam boards have been told to grade three subjects 'more generously' by Ofqual, the government’s qualifications regulator.
The subjects are computer science, French and German but the adjustments will have a “small impact” on pupils’ results, says Ofqual.
And the regulator is still expecting this year’s overall GCSE results to be similar to summer 2023.