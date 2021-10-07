Cash boost for Milton Keynes based Wendy House Children's Charity

A new community garden and play area has been created at a Milton Keynes children’s centre thanks to a £700 grant.

The grant from the Morrisons Foundation has been gifted to The Wendy House which has installed picnic style benches, flower beds, a sandpit, outdoor toys and a shelter so that local families can enjoy the area all year long.

Nikki Castle, deputy manager at The Wendy House, said: “We run our playgroup from a community centre and have a very large garden and, thanks to the support from Morrisons, we’ve been able to develop this area to benefit all in the community who use the hall.

New play equipment has been provided for the new garden

”Together with our dedicated team of volunteers, we’ve really enjoyed planting the flowers and look forward to using the benches for picnics; just being with the children and their families outside will be great.

“The solid Perspex screen for our undercover area stops the rain and wind from blowing in, enabling us to use the outside area all year round, which is great, especially as there’s nothing as unpredictable as the British weather.”

Joe Scargill, Morrisons Foundation specialist, said: “The challenges of the past 18 months means that families will be relieved to finally get back to some form of normality and enjoy seeing their children play together.

“I’m very proud that we’ve been able to help The Wendy House to provide such a great outdoor area for the whole community to enjoy. Supporting local projects like this is what the Foundation is all about and I’m delighted that we have been able to make a difference”

Flower beds, picnic style benches and a sandpit also feature in the new garden