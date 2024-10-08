Celebrating Grandparents Day at Woodlands Day Nursery

By Lauren Clarke
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2024, 16:23 BST
Festivities were well underway at Woodlands Day Nursery in Milton Keynes as delighted children were joined by their loved ones for a special Grandparents’ Day celebration.

Having travelled as far as Brazil and France for the occasion, grandmothers and grandfathers were thrilled to greet their grandchildren with open arms at the setting on Byerly Place, where they took part in a ‘Stay and Play’ session, filled with exciting activities including nature hunts, sandcastle making, garden play and cosy storytelling sessions.

As part of the festivities, children also showcased their creativity by making arts and crafts for their grandparents, as well as being presented with takeaway afternoon tea boxes, complete with scones, jam, clotted cream, teabags and a poem expressing their admiration.

Woodlands Business Administrator, Swagata Das explained;

Grandparents celebrate at Woodlands Day Nursery

“At our nursery, we believe in the importance of strong intergenerational relationships and the positive impact they can have on a child's development. We are so grateful to our amazing grandparents for making the journey to join us, some from across the globe, as well as the opportunity to watch families bond and create lasting memories together.”

Grandparents’ Day was celebrated on Sunday 6th October.

