Charity launches initiative in Milton Keynes to 'Plant a Tree for the Jubilee'

The Parks Trust project organised to mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee 2022

By Olga Norford
Friday, 19th November 2021, 2:16 pm

The Parks Trust organised a tree planting event at Middleton Park this week in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Members of the Trust, a charity responsible for the upkeep of 6,000 acres of parkland in Milton Keynes, were joined by the Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, The Countess Howe, The High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, George Anson and the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Mohammed Khan.

They each planted a tree at Middleton Wood Meadow in dedication to The Queen’s Green Canopy, a unique tree planting initiative created to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee which invites people from across the UK to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”. Earlier 50 trees were planted by pupils of Giffard Park Primary School.

The tree planting took place at Middleton Park in Milton Keynes
The Lord-Lieutenant of Bucks, The Countess Howe, is pictured with The High Sheriff of Bucks, George Anson, the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Mohammed Khan and children from Giffard Park Primary School
Milton KeynesQueen