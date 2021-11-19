Charity launches initiative in Milton Keynes to 'Plant a Tree for the Jubilee'

The Parks Trust organised a tree planting event at Middleton Park this week in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

Members of the Trust, a charity responsible for the upkeep of 6,000 acres of parkland in Milton Keynes, were joined by the Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire, The Countess Howe, The High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, George Anson and the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Mohammed Khan.

They each planted a tree at Middleton Wood Meadow in dedication to The Queen’s Green Canopy, a unique tree planting initiative created to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee which invites people from across the UK to “Plant a Tree for the Jubilee”. Earlier 50 trees were planted by pupils of Giffard Park Primary School.

The tree planting took place at Middleton Park in Milton Keynes