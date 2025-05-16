Chestnuts Primary School maintains high standards in latest Ofsted inspection

Chestnuts Primary School in Bletchley has been recognised for maintaining the high standards set at its previous inspection, following a recent ungraded Ofsted visit in April 2025. Inspectors confirmed that the school continues to provide a high-quality education and a nurturing, inclusive environment where pupils thrive both academically and personally. The visit highlighted the school’s strong curriculum, ambitious culture and commitment to pupil wellbeing and personal development.

Becky Skillings, Headteacher at Chestnuts Primary School, said:

“We are delighted that Ofsted has recognised the hard work and dedication of our staff, pupils and wider school community. This outcome reflects our shared commitment to creating a safe, inclusive and aspirational environment where every child is supported to reach their full potential.”

Pupils flourishing in a culture of high expectations

The inspection report noted that "happy pupils learn eagerly at this inclusive, aspirational school." The school’s ethos, known as ‘The Chestnuts Way’, sets clear expectations and promotes positive behaviour and attitudes. Pupils were seen to embody these values, showing high levels of respect and engagement in their learning.

Inspectors praised the school’s broad and engaging curriculum, which builds knowledge and skills progressively from early years through to Year 6. They also recognised the school's swift and effective response to challenges, such as refining its mathematics curriculum following 2024 outcomes.

Inclusive practice and strong support for all learners

The school was commended for its inclusive approach, particularly its support for pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Staff were found to have the training, information and resources needed to meet the diverse needs of learners effectively.

In reading and writing, phonics is taught from the start, with children becoming confident readers by the end of Key Stage 1. A strong focus on language development and oracy supports pupils in articulating their thinking and building understanding across subjects.

Enriching opportunities and strong community links

Beyond the classroom, Chestnuts offers a wide range of clubs, educational visits and leadership opportunities. Pupils take pride in their roles within school and the wider community — from digital leaders and school councillors to ‘German ambassadors’. Inspectors noted that "pupils are well prepared for life beyond school," highlighting the school’s work on healthy relationships, online safety and cultural awareness.

The report also praised the positive culture among staff, noting that colleagues feel well supported and proud to work at the school. Trustees and governors were recognised for their effective oversight and challenge, working in close partnership with school leaders and IFtL.

Sarah Bennett, CEO of Inspiring Futures through Learning, said:

“We are incredibly proud of the team at Chestnuts Primary School. This report is a testament to the school’s unwavering focus on inclusion, ambition and community. It also reflects the strength of collaboration within IFtL, where schools are empowered to learn from one another, innovate and continually grow.”

The inspection concluded that Chestnuts Primary School has "taken effective action to maintain the standards identified at the previous inspection."

IFtL remains committed to providing exceptional education across all its schools, ensuring that every child receives the support, challenge and inspiration they need to thrive.

About IFtL

Inspiring Futures through Learning is a multi-academy trust of 1 all through and 19 primary schools across Milton Keynes and Northamptonshire. IFtL aims to achieve the best possible outcomes for children through school-to-school support, shared expertise and collaborative working. Each school within the trust has its own unique character but shares the vision of inspiring the futures of us all through learning together and preparing children for their futures.