Childbase Partnership top of the class again in DayNurseries awards

Childbase Partnership is once again recognised following parent praise for its 44-day nurseries in England ensured a top spot amongst the best Early Years providers in the UK.

Thousands of parent recommendations for the best Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ and ‘Good’ early years settings, were scrutinised to create the top 20 league table for daynurseries.co.uk, the leading online Early Years directory and industry website, in their 2025 Annual Awards.

Childbase Partnership currently has seven day nurseries with perfect 10/10 scores; Berryfields in Aylesbury, Meadow View in Newport Pagnell, Greengables in Sandhurst, Pennypot in Woking, West Cambridge in Cambridge, Seabrook in Luton and Grasshoppers in Aylesbury, with a further 24 settings on 9.9/10 based on parent recommendations.

Celebrating the ‘Top 20’ award, Childbase Partnership CEO, Emma Rooney explained;

“We are delighted to be recognised once again by daynurseries.co.uk, particularly as this award is based entirely on parent feedback. It’s a reflection of the passion and professionalism shown by our dedicated nursery teams. As an employee-owned company, our partners are deeply invested in delivering the highest standards, and we are so pleased that this recognition reflects their ongoing commitment to the families we support.”

This is the latest accolade for Childbase Partnership, having just topped the Nursery World league tables for the second consecutive year after being ranked No.1 in the UK for quality of early years care and education based on Ofsted outcomes, with the most recent award based on the group’s online recommendations from parents, relatives and guardians.

Amanda Hopkins, Daynurseries.co.uk Reviews Manager said:

“The vision and ethos of a nursery group are very important as they shape the environment of its nurseries and influence a child’s social, emotional and physical development. This award for Childbase Partnership is valuable recognition from parents and carers that their nurseries are giving their children an excellent standard of care and a nurturing environment. A good early years education can really help boost a child’s development and hopefully create in them a lifelong love of learning.”

Daynurseries.co.uk reviews over 14,500 nurseries across the UK, rating them based on customer satisfaction, facilities and outdoor space, learning resources, equipment and ICT, quality of care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness, safeguarding, and value for money.

*The Top 20 list has no numerical ranking