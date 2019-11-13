Children given hi-vis bags to keep them safe while walking to school in Milton Keynes

A housebuilding company has donated hi-vis bags to students at Hanslope Primary School to keep them safe on the walk to school.

Davidsons Homes has donated 84 hi-vis bags to help keep all the Key Stage 1 pupils safe.

The children love their new bags

Hanslope Primary School sits across from The Wheatfields, the housebuilder’s new development in the village.

Ryan Fensham-Brown, headteacher at Hanslope Primary School said: “The road opposite our school can get extremely busy, making it unsafe for children in the area to walk to school.

“Davidsons Homes’ donation of hi-vis bags to the Key Stage 1 pupils means we can provide the children with an additional safety measure while they walk to school, especially as the winter and darker nights approach.”

Simon Tyler, Head of Sales at Davidsons Homes South Midlands, said: "Our donation to Hanslope Primary School is our way of making sure that we look out for the children in the village."