Children invited to join campaign for safer parking on school runs in Milton Keynes

Children all across Milton Keynes are being invited to help persuade their parents to park considerately on the school run.

All primary school children can take part in a special competition to design a banner to be displayed outside schools asking parents to park considerately and safely.

Parent parking

The move follows on from MK Council's ‘Park Smart’ campaign, which raises awareness about parking outside schools.

To take part in the competition, download an entry form from the Road Safety webpage on the MKC website. or pick one up from the intu MK customer service desk in CMK.

The closing date is 5pm on Friday December 13. Entry forms should be returned to Road Safety Competition (Communications), The Civic, 1 Saxon Gate East, Milton Keynes, MK9 3EJ.

The winning design will be chosen by a panel of judges and announced on Tuesday 17 December.

The winner will receive £200 of high street shopping vouchers and see their design used to make the new banner.

Two runner ups will each receive £50 of high street shopping vouchers.